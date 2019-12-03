Terre Haute man involved in Friday night police chase arrested

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man involved in a Friday night police chase in Terre Haute has been arrested.
38-year-old Donald Murray was arrested on Tuesday morning. Terre Haute detectives have been searching for Murray since Friday's chase.
Police told us they tried to pull him over because he was driving without his headlights on. That's when the chase began.
He then reportedly crashed his SUV at the end of Broadlands Avenue.
He's scheduled for court on Wednesday morning.
Murray faces charges of resisting arrest and criminal recklessness.
