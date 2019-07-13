Clear
Terre Haute man in jail after police chase

A wanted Terre Haute man is in jail after a police chase Friday night.

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A wanted Terre Haute man is in jail after a police chase Friday night.

Terre Haute police say Harold Haggerty took off when an officer tried to stop him for outstanding warrants.

Police say they saw Haggerty driving near 21st and Tippecanoe Streets. Haggerty did not stop so police chased him until he got out of his car near 22nd Street and Cleveland Avenue and ran. Police caught up to Haggerty at 23rd and Warren Streets.

He is facing charges for resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, driving without ever getting a license as well as the original two warrants.

