Terre Haute man has final pretrial conference before murder trial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man had his final pretrial conference before he faces a jury.

21-year-old Dylan Morgan was charged with murder and altering the scene of a death investigation.

He is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Gage Eup at a home on Cleveland Avenue in August.

Police say drugs and alcohol were involved.

A jury trial is set for May 13th.