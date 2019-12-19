Terre Haute man found guilty of murder in connection to 2018 killing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has been found guilty of murder.

On Thursday afternoon, a jury found Dylan Morgan guilty of murder and altering the scene of a crime. He was found not guilty of reckless homicide.

This is in connection to an incident that happened in 2018.

LINK | DYLAN MORGAN'S CHARGES UPPED TO MURDER AFTER A WEEKEND SHOOTING

Authorities responded to a home on Cleveland Avenue in Terre Haute. Police say Morgan told them 18-year-old Gage Eup shot himself.

However, officials say the investigation revealed Morgan to be the shooter.

Morgan's sentencing is set for January 27.