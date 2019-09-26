Terre Haute man found guilty of murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury has found a Terre Haute man guilty of murder.
Clarence Bell Jr. was on trial for the murder of Ray Rose.
Police say he shot and killed Rose last September near 18th and Wabash.
The trial started on Monday.
The jury began deliberations and delivered their verdict on Thursday afternoon.
Sentencing has been set for November 4.
