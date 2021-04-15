Terre Haute man found guilty of attempted murder

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned a Vigo County jury has found Jeremy Ross guilty of attempted murder among other charges.

It all stemmed from an incident last March. Terre Haute Police shot Ross during a traffic stop at a gas station.

The charges against him included two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and resisting law enforcement.

News 10 just made contact with Vigo County prosecutor Terry Modesitt. He said the verdict came down Thursday evening.

Ross was found guilty on all charges except for one of the counts of attempted murder.

News 10 is still working to learn of a sentencing date.