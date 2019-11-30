Terre Haute man facing several charges after police said he drove drunk crashing his truck into a tree

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing a slew of charges after police said he was driving drunk, crashed his truck in to a tree and walked away.

Indiana State Police report the crash happened Saturday morning on West Lombardi Drive.

This is just west of State Road 63 in Vigo County.

Police said Ian Wilson was driving drunk when his truck went airborne and collided with a tree in someone's yard.

People nearby said they saw Wilson climb out of the truck and leave.

Police found Wilson about a half mile away.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

His blood alcohol content was well over the legal limit coming in at point .22 percent.

He was booked into the Vigo County Jail and is being held on bond.