Terre Haute man facing charges in connection to August robbery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is in custody on assault charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Shane Johnson attacked a man in the early morning hours on August 21.

Dwayne French told police he was getting on his motorcycle to leave his home when someone hit him in the head.

When he came to, his wallet with $1,500 was missing. He fell unconscious as police were interviewing him.

He had to be taken to an Indianapolis hospital. After an investigation, police arrested Johnson in connection to this crime.

He now faces charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery.

More information about this story could be coming. We will bring you developments as we receive them.