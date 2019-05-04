Clear

Terre Haute man facing charges for using counterfeit money and theft

Posted: May. 4, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

VERMILLION COUNTY Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is facing charges because police said he was using counterfeit money.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office said the suspect has been identified as Dontae Bensahri of Terre Haute.

Police said he made plans to buy a Playstation 4 from someone online.

That's when Bensahri met the owner at Walmart and purchased the gaming system with fake money.

Police said he left the scene with the Playstation.

The owner was able to contact police with a license plate number and get his money back.

Bensahri was charged with using counterfeit money and theft.

Police said he has an active warrant in Vigo County, also for using counterfeit money.

