TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man originally charged with murder has entered a plea agreement.

Police arrested Floyd Cheesman last year in connection to the murder of 35-year-old Kacie Hartbank. She was found dead in a home on 4th Avenue.

Cheesman has agreed to enter a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter and auto theft, according to court documents.

If a judge accepts the agreement, Cheesman could face a total of 30 years in prison.