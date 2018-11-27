Terre Haute man enters guilty plea for five counts of neglect of a dependent

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man in a high profile child neglect case has entered a plea agreement.

Hubert Kraemer entered a guilty plea to five counts of neglect of a dependent.

He originally faced nine counts.

Kraemer and three others were caregivers for nine-year-old Cameron Hoopingarner.

He was blind and weighed less than 15 pounds at the time of his death in February of last year.

Kraemer's court hearing is set for December 16th.