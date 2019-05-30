Clear

Terre Haute man enters a guilty plea; accused of splitting 14-month-old boy's tongue with scissors

According to court records, Edwards was taking care of his girlfriend's 14-month-old son Cameron.

Posted: May 30, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a child neglect case we've been following since January.

Scott Edwards has entered a guilty plea.

According to court records, Edwards was taking care of his girlfriend's 14-month-old son Cameron.

During that time, records show Cameron suffered a split tongue, likely cut with scissors...along with several bruises and other injuries.

LINK | MAN ACCUSED OF SPLITTING 14-MONTH-OLD'S TONGUE WITH SCISSORS APPEARS IN COURT

Edwards faces charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.

Both are level three felonies with a possible sentence of three to 16-years.

LINK | 'I AM APPALLED. I AM DISGUSTED. MY HEART HURTS.' LONGTIME FAMILY FRIEND TALKS TO NEWS 10 AFTER OFFICIALS SAY 14-MONTH-OLD'S TONGUE SPLIT WITH SCISSORS

Judge Sarah Mullican will sentence Edwards at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Showers continue...
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Last Gas" Community Theater May 31st, June 1,7th & 8th

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

'It means more than anyone could ever know,' Local restaurant owner shares her appreciation for the

Image

Scattered showers and storms possible. High: 81°

Image

Flooding in West Union - Phone interview with Kaycee Adams

Image

Tracking rain and flooding across the Wabash Valley

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

TH Rex practice

Image

South Vermillion softball

Image

ISU Baseball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois lawmakers have 5 days left, 5 big issues to settle

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teen charged in party shooting near Ball State campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

You can "Fill the Boot" this weekend to help sick kids

Image

West Terre Haute plant promises high paying jobs, savings for farmers

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus