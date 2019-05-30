Terre Haute man enters a guilty plea; accused of splitting 14-month-old boy's tongue with scissors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a child neglect case we've been following since January.
Scott Edwards has entered a guilty plea.
According to court records, Edwards was taking care of his girlfriend's 14-month-old son Cameron.
During that time, records show Cameron suffered a split tongue, likely cut with scissors...along with several bruises and other injuries.
Edwards faces charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
Both are level three felonies with a possible sentence of three to 16-years.
Judge Sarah Mullican will sentence Edwards at a later date.
