TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man denies accusations that he molested two girls in his own home.
Terre Haute Police arrested Carl "Joe" Hudson on Monday. A woman told police her two daughters had been molested by Hudson.
Hudson and his wife feel the woman went to police after they "cut her off."
A judge set a trial date in April in Hudson's case.
