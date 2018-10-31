Clear

Terre Haute man denies accusations that he molested two girls

A judge set a trial date in April

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 12:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man denies accusations that he molested two girls in his own home.

Terre Haute Police arrested Carl "Joe" Hudson on Monday. A woman told police her two daughters had been molested by Hudson.

Hudson and his wife feel the woman went to police after they "cut her off."

A judge set a trial date in April in Hudson's case.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Widespread Showers likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute man denies accusations that he molested two girls

Image

Morning crash involves school bus and semi

Image

Trick-or-treating? Track sex offenders in your area

Image

Great Amazing Race, Gideon Fields 400 Strawberry Road Rockville, IN.

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Occasional showers with falling temperatures. High: 66F°

Image

South Knox basketball

Image

Vincennes Lincoln girls basketball

Image

Ryan Boyle

Image

October 30th Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley