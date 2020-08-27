Terre Haute man charged with identity deception he was accused of lying on an application for a nursing job

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges in Parke County after police say he lied about his information on an application for a nursing job.

18-year-old Walter Wildman is facing a charge of identity deception.

According to police, Wildman applied for a nursing job at Valley Professionals Community Health in Parke County.

Wildman allegedly used another person's name and Indiana nursing license number on the application.

Wildman was charged with one count of identity deception.

He received a summons to appear in court in Parke County on October, 5.