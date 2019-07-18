Terre Haute man charged with buying alcohol for teens ahead of the shooting death of Garrett Sands

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested for reportedly buying alcohol for minors.

One of those minors was reportedly Garrett Sands, who was killed at a party last year.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Richard Henderson bought beer and whiskey at Walmart on Terre Haute's southside on March 27 of last year.

Police say Garrett Sands and Nathan Derickson were with Henderson.

Sands was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m.

Detectives say the brand of beer and whiskey were found in the room where the shooting took place.

Even though this case dates back to over a year ago, a probable cause was not filed until last month.

An arrest warrant was issued on July 2.

Henderson was arrested on Thursday morning.

He is due back in court next week.