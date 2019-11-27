Terre Haute man charged with battering two-month-old baby

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested for battering his girlfriend's two-month-old baby.

Police say 21-year-old Noah Rowan admitted to picking-up the infant several times, causing the baby's head to whip back and forth.

Rowan told police the baby was having difficulty breathing. The baby was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

According to court documents, the baby was treated for bleeding on the brain, uncontrolled seizures, and an unregulated heart rate.

Police say this took place while the infant's mother was at work.

Rowan is facing one count of neglect of a dependent. He's in the Vigo County Jail on a $50,000 bond.