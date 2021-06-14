Terre Haute man charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to his own home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will face arson charges after police say he set fire to his own home.

The fire happened last week at a house on south 13th and a Half Street.

Terre Haute police arrested Wayne Wilkinson.

According to court documents, Wilkinson asked a neighbor for a cigarette. According to the witness, when they told Wilkonson they didn't have any, he said, "I am just going to burn this f***** house down then."

The neighbor also believed Wilkinson was on drugs.

A family member told police it appeared a line of fire was going from the porch into the house, thinking it could have been a line of gas.

Police searched the neighborhood for Wilkinson but were unable to find him. West Terre Haute officers later arrested him near a gas station.

Wilkinson was charged with arson. He will be back in court on Wednesday.