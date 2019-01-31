Terre Haute man charged with arson, accused of setting apartment building on fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested Thursday afternoon on arson charges.

Investigators say Jason Sickles intentionally set fire to an apartment building at 1019 South 8th Street in Terre Haute on Thursday morning.

Fire investigators say Sickles lit a blanket on fire.

He was in a first-floor apartment.

There were people living upstairs at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

A motive is not known at this time.