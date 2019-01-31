Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Terre Haute man charged with arson, accused of setting apartment building on fire

Investigators say Jason Sickles intentionally set fire to an apartment building at 1019 South 8th Street in Terre Haute on Thursday morning.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested Thursday afternoon on arson charges.

Investigators say Jason Sickles intentionally set fire to an apartment building at 1019 South 8th Street in Terre Haute on Thursday morning.

Fire investigators say Sickles lit a blanket on fire.

He was in a first-floor apartment.

There were people living upstairs at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

A motive is not known at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
Robinson
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Indianapolis
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -1°
Rockville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 1°
Casey
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 2°
Brazil
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 1°
Marshall
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 1°
Dangerous cold, but warming up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ground Hog Day Economic Forecast, ISU Hulman Union

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

Tips For Ways to Protect Your Home and Pets Part 2

Image

Tips For Ways to Protect Your Home and Pets Part 1

Image

Becoming cloudy with afternoon snow showers possible. Not as cold. High: 19° Wind chill: -10°

Image

The wind is slowing down...but it's still cold

Image

Local church offers free coats for kids in need

Image

Rex rings

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Caring for your pets in cold weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies