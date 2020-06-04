Terre Haute man charged with after police say he fled from them, and then crashed his car

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police in Vermillion County say he led them on a chase.

It started on Thursday morning when the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office received a report that someone was speeding on State Road 63 from Elanco.

Just south of Newport, police say the car was clocked at 83 miles per hour.

Police say while trying to catch up with the car, the driver turned off and was fleeing.

Officers found the car crashed in Newport at Hopkins and Market Street. Police identified the driver of that car as 21-year-old Zachary Craffets.

A police K9 alerted officers to possible drugs in the car. Officers said they found a small amount of marijuana.

Craffets reportedly failed all of his field sobriety tests. He was taken to the hospital where he failed the chemical tests.

He is facing charges of fleeing in a vehicle, reckless driving, OVWI, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. He was also cited for speeding and driving while suspended.