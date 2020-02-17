Terre Haute man charged in connection to Monday morning chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase.

It happened just before 11:00 Monday morning.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Murray is the man that led officers on the short chase.

He was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and auto theft.

Murray was charged last year when he allegedly led police on a chase. Police say at the end of that chase, he crashed his car. He was arrested a few days later.