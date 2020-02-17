Terre Haute man charged in connection to Monday morning chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase.
It happened just before 11:00 Monday morning.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Murray is the man that led officers on the short chase.
LINK | TERRE HAUTE MAN INVOLVED IN FRIDAY NIGHT POLICE CHASE ARRESTED
He was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, and auto theft.
Murray was charged last year when he allegedly led police on a chase. Police say at the end of that chase, he crashed his car. He was arrested a few days later.
