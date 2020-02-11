Terre Haute man charged for taking police on a two-county chase

PARKE/CLAY COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through two counties.

It happened on Saturday morning on State Road 59.

Police arrested James Michael Howard. Clay County deputies say they tried to stop his car when he took off.

Police say the chase led them into Parke County.

Howard allegedly hit another car during the chase. After about an hour, police used stop sticks to end the chase.

Howard is facing charges of resisting law enforcement.

According to the police, he told them he didn't want to stop because he didn't want to go back to prison.