Terre Haute man charged for shooting his brother-in-law...who he thought was an intruder with a stolen gun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars in connection to a Monday night shooting.
Police say 38-year-old Dontai Ferrell accidentally shot his brother-in-law, Timothy Domke.
It happened in southern Vigo County near a garage on South Mill Street.
Domke was shot in the upper thigh area. He first told police he shot himself.
Police later learned Ferrell reportedly thought Domke was an intruder. It turns out, police say, the gun used was also stolen.
Ferrell now faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.
