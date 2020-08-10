Terre Haute man charged for sex crimes involving a child

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing sex crime charges involving a child.

Indiana State Police served 21-year-old Collin Kelty an arrest warrant.

The investigation started in early June when the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a report about an underaged female that had been sexually battered.

The investigation led police to charge Kelty with several counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Kelty was already in the Sullivan County Jail in connection to a separate investigation.