Terre Haute man arrested, accused of molesting two children in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested for child molesting in Sullivan County.
Indiana State Police started a criminal investigation back in April.
That is after the Sullivan County Child Protective Services reported 59-year-old Robert Morris molested two juveniles.
One male and one female. Both were under the age of 14 at the time.
Police say Morris also showed the male juvenile pornographic movies.
A warrant was issued for Morris' arrest.
Police say he turned himself into the Sullivan County Jail on Wednesday.
