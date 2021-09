PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will face charges in Parke County after police accused him of sex crimes involving a minor.

In July, the Parke County Sheriff's Office received accusations involving 40-year-old Tristan Green.

The alleged child victim said she was assaulted by a "known family member."

On Wednesday, police arrested Green at his Terre Haute home. He was charged with sexual misconduct with a minor.