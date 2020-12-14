Terre Haute man charged after police say he led them on a chase that hit over 100 mph

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A high-speed chance in Parke County landed a Terre Haute man in jail on resisting charges.

It happened early Saturday morning when police said they tried to stop 22-year-old Matthew Schludecker on U.S. 36.

Police said Schludecker refused to stop, hitting speeds of over 100 mph. He reportedly wrecked his vehicle at the 63 southbound ramp in Vermillion County.

After the crash, Schludecker allegedly fled on foot. Police were able to catch him a short time later.

He was arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.