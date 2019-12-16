Terre Haute man charged after police said he drove under the influence and crashed with children in his vehicle

Clear
A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police said he drove under the influence with children - and then got into a crash.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 12:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police said he drove under the influence with children - and then got into a crash.

It happened over the weekend in southern Vigo County.

According to Indiana State Police 27-year-old, Austin Sedletzeck was involved in a two-vehicle crash on 641.

Police said Sedletzeck of rear-ended another vehicle and then ran on foot from the crash. There were several children inside the vehicle at the time.

No injuries were reported.

A state trooper was able to find Sedletzeck a short time later. They said he had a blood alcohol content of .29 percent.

The children were released to their mom.

Sedletzeck is facing charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, Neglect of Dependent, Operating a Vehicle a Vehicle With a BAC .15 or more, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated endangering a person, and Driving While Suspended.

