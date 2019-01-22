Clear

Terre Haute man charged after officials say child's tongue was split with scissors

The child in question was taken to the hospital with a split tongue, several bruises, and other injuries.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A child abuse case has landed a Terre Haute man behind bars.

Scott Edwards faces charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.

Police responded to Union Hospital on January 14th.

Medical staff determined an object like scissors was used to split the child's tongue.

The mother of the child left them in Edwards' care.

