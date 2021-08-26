Terre Haute man charged after he found his fiance dead

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man faces charges in connection to the death of his fiance.

Prosecutors charged 56-year-old Rick Bradbury with neglect of a dependent, resulting in death.

The victim suffered from a bone condition that left her paralyzed.

Bradbury called the police on June 5 after discovering she was unresponsive and cold to the touch.

Emergency responders pronounced her dead.

Her autopsy showed she died from meth and opioid poisoning. Bradbury allegedly admitted to smoke meth with her on many occasions.

He's set for trial in February.