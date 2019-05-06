Terre Haute man charged after he allegedly kicked, punched, strangled, and threatened to kill a woman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars, facing a number of criminal charges.
Police arrested 37-year-old Travis Ray.
He's been charged with seven felonies and two misdemeanors.
Those charges stem from incidents that police say happened over a four-day period.
According to court documents, one woman was hospitalized at the hands of Ray.
Ray allegedly kicked her, punched her in the face, and held her down and strangled her until she was unconscious.
The victim said Ray told her if she left him and tried to escape, he would strangle her with a rope he had for her in the basement.
Those reported injuries included rib and facial bone fractures.
Documents show the victim had an active restraining order against Ray at the time of the abuse.
