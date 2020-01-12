Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Terre Haute man behind bars after police chase

Police said Samuel Weihert was arrested after running from an officer Friday evening.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 8:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase following a traffic stop Friday evening.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Samuel Weihert was arrested after running from an officer who tried to make a traffic stop.

Police tell News 10 the chase ended near 25th and Locust Streets in Terre Haute.

The passenger was also arrested, but later released.

Police said Weihert is facing several charges.

He was taken to the Vigo County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Mostly cloudy overnight and slightly warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

SV Wrestling

Image

IL ST vs ISU MBB

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Claims Big 8 Title

Image

Linton vs Bloomfield

Image

Sunday evening weather

Image

Group makes animal pouches to help wildlife

Image

Swope Second Saturday Studio

Image

1st Crackerbarrel session of 2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans