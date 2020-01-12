Terre Haute man behind bars after police chase

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a chase following a traffic stop Friday evening.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Samuel Weihert was arrested after running from an officer who tried to make a traffic stop.
Police tell News 10 the chase ended near 25th and Locust Streets in Terre Haute.
The passenger was also arrested, but later released.
Police said Weihert is facing several charges.
He was taken to the Vigo County Jail.
