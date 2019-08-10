Terre Haute man behind bars after foot pursuit with police

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars after he ran from police.
Police said Jeremy Phillippi did not stop at a stop sign.
When police tried to pull him over, they said he took off.
According to Indiana State Police, this all started on 1st Avenue near 19th Street in Terre Haute.
Investigators said Phillippi eventually stopped his car and ran.
He was caught and police said he cooperated after running into a wooden fence.
He's facing charges for drunk driving and resisting arrest.
