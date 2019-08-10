Clear

Terre Haute man behind bars after foot pursuit with police

Jeremy Phillippi is facing charges for drunk driving and resisting arrest. Police said they tried to pull Phillippi over, but he got out of his car and ran.

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars after he ran from police.

Police said Jeremy Phillippi did not stop at a stop sign.

When police tried to pull him over, they said he took off.

According to Indiana State Police, this all started on 1st Avenue near 19th Street in Terre Haute.

Investigators said Phillippi eventually stopped his car and ran.

He was caught and police said he cooperated after running into a wooden fence.

He's facing charges for drunk driving and resisting arrest.

