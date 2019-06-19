Clear
Terre Haute man arrested when police say he fled the scene of a Parke County crash

Police say Eldon Haviland was heading west when he drove left of center and sideswiped a vehicle.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested a Terre Haute man after a Parke County crash.

It happened on Tuesday near U.S. Highway 36, just east of Billie Creek Village.

Officials say his car overturned and landed in a ditch.

According to police, after crashing, Haviland took off.

Officers reportedly used a K-9 to track him to a nearby barn.

He was taken to the hospital and then took him into custody.

Haviland could face charges in connection to this crash.

He also had an outstanding warrant for dealing meth.

