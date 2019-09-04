Clear
Terre Haute firefighter arrested on multiple counts of child molestation

A Terre Haute firefighter is behind bars after he was accused of sex crimes against children.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute firefighter is behind bars after he was accused of sex crimes against children.

The Terre Haute Police Department told News 10 Rodger Plunkett II was arrested on Wednesday on multiple counts of child molestation.

News 10 learned Plunkett is a member of the Terre Haute Fire Department, and a member of the Honor Guard.

He is expected in court on Thursday morning.

