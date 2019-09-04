Terre Haute firefighter arrested on multiple counts of child molestation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute firefighter is behind bars after he was accused of sex crimes against children.

The Terre Haute Police Department told News 10 Rodger Plunkett II was arrested on Wednesday on multiple counts of child molestation.

News 10 learned Plunkett is a member of the Terre Haute Fire Department, and a member of the Honor Guard.

We have emailed and left a voicemail with Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher.

He is expected in court on Thursday morning.

We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.