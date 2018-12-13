Terre Haute man arrested in connection to Coles County fatal crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested in connection to a fatal accident in Coles County, Illinois.
The crash killed 38-year-old April Fischer of Mattoon, Illinois.
The driver of the other vehicle was 56-year-old James Miller of Terre Haute.
It happened on December 11th.
According to police, when they arrived on the scene they found both vehicles in a field with heavy damage.
Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Miller was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Urbana, Illinois.
While at the hospital, police say they found Miller was under the influence of alcohol.
On Thursday, Miller was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disobeying a stop sign, improper use of an electronic communication device, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
