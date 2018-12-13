Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Terre Haute man arrested in connection to Coles County fatal crash

A Terre Haute man was arrested in connection to a fatal accident in Coles County, Illinois.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 8:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested in connection to a fatal accident in Coles County, Illinois.

The crash killed 38-year-old April Fischer of Mattoon, Illinois.

The driver of the other vehicle was 56-year-old James Miller of Terre Haute.

It happened on December 11th.

According to police, when they arrived on the scene they found both vehicles in a field with heavy damage.

Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Miller was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Urbana, Illinois.

While at the hospital, police say they found Miller was under the influence of alcohol.

On Thursday, Miller was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disobeying a stop sign, improper use of an electronic communication device, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Grey sky and rain continuing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CODA fundraiser at local restaurant

Image

Be a Kind Kid launches at a Vigo County school

Image

Burglary costs in Illinois

Image

Off the Beaten Path: Burl Ives

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

The cardboard boat project

Image

Miracle on 7th Street check presentation

Image

Christmas food deliveries

Image

The Quilt of Valor for John Plasse

Image

House fires picking up in Vincennes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute