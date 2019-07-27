Clear

Terre Haute man arrested for raping child

A Terre Haute man is behind bars after police say he raped a child. The arrest comes after a week-long investigation starting with a cyber tip.

Posted: Jul 27, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars after police say he raped a child. The arrest comes after a week-long investigation starting with a cyber tip.

According to Indiana State Police, Dionel Juan Mateo raped a child under the age of 14. They say he also had child pornography.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Mateo Friday night. The task force started investigating him after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Mateo faces the following charges:

Child Molestation - child under 14 sexual intercourse/other sexual conduct (3 counts), Level 1 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

If you have information about a crime against children, contact police or visit the NCMEC website. There you can make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

