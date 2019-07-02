TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars on child pornography charges.
Police arrested 43-year-old Stephen Covert on Tuesday morning.
The investigation started back in March when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children passed along a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.
After the investigation, police received a search warrant for Covert's home on 2200 Garfield Avenue in Terre Haute.
He was later arrested and booked into the Vigo County Jail on no bond allowed.
He is facing charges on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Related Content
- Terre Haute man arrested for possession of child pornography
- Princeton man arrested on child pornography charges
- Terre Haute man facing child pornography charges will be behind bars until a trial date
- FBI raids Terre Haute home, found child pornography and child-sized mannequins
- Terre Haute man sentenced for child molesting
- Terre Haute man arrested on one count of child molesting
- Terre Haute man arrested after overnight pursuit
- Terre Haute man arrested on rape charges
- 71-year-old man arrested, accused of watching child pornography inside fast food restaurant
- Terre Haute man found guilty in child molestation case
Scroll for more content...