Terre Haute man arrested for possession of child pornography

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is behind bars on child pornography charges.

Police arrested 43-year-old Stephen Covert on Tuesday morning.

The investigation started back in March when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children passed along a tip to the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

After the investigation, police received a search warrant for Covert's home on 2200 Garfield Avenue in Terre Haute.

He was later arrested and booked into the Vigo County Jail on no bond allowed.

He is facing charges on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.