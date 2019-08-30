Terre Haute man arrested for Sullivan bank robbery

Photo Gallery 2 Images
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested the man they say is behind a bank robbery in Sullivan last week.
On Thursday, police arrested 32-year-old Kevin Bonds of Terre Haute.
Bonds is accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank in Sullivan last Friday.
Bonds was arrested in Elkhart County, which is the north-central portion of Indiana.
Police say tips led to his arrest.
Bonds was charged with robbery - taking property from another by putting someone in fear, which is a level five felony.
He is currently in jail in Elkhart County on a $15,000 bond, with 10 percent allowed. He is expected to be transported back to Sullivan County.
