Terre Haute man arrested for Sullivan bank robbery

Police have arrested the man they say is behind a bank robbery in Sullivan last week.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 12:12 PM
Updated: Aug 30, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested the man they say is behind a bank robbery in Sullivan last week.

On Thursday, police arrested 32-year-old Kevin Bonds of Terre Haute.

Bonds is accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank in Sullivan last Friday.

Bonds was arrested in Elkhart County, which is the north-central portion of Indiana. 

Police say tips led to his arrest. 

Bonds was charged with robbery - taking property from another by putting someone in fear, which is a level five felony. 

He is currently in jail in Elkhart County on a $15,000 bond, with 10 percent allowed. He is expected to be transported back to Sullivan County. 

