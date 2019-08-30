Terre Haute man arrested for Sullivan bank robbery

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested the man they say is behind a bank robbery in Sullivan last week.

On Thursday, police arrested 32-year-old Kevin Bonds of Terre Haute.

Bonds is accused of robbing the Fifth Third Bank in Sullivan last Friday.

Bonds was arrested in Elkhart County, which is the north-central portion of Indiana.

Police say tips led to his arrest.

Bonds was charged with robbery - taking property from another by putting someone in fear, which is a level five felony.

He is currently in jail in Elkhart County on a $15,000 bond, with 10 percent allowed. He is expected to be transported back to Sullivan County.