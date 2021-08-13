Terre Haute man arrested, facing charges of child molestation and incest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will face several charges after he was arrested during a Friday traffic stop.

The Terre Haute Police Department, along with the US Marshal's Office, arrested 23-year-old Dalton Pitts.

Police said Pitts had a warrant for two counts of child molestation and incest, where the victim was less than 16-years-old.

This was part of a joint investigation with the Terre Haute Police Department's Juvenile Division, Vigo County DCS, and Susie's Place.

Pitts is currently in the Vigo County Jail.