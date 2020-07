VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Terre Haute man was busted after he stole a TV from Walmart.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Grant Killion left the Clinton Walmart back in June with a 55 inch TV that he didn't pay for.

Police released surveillance photos, and the community helped identify him.

Killion was arrested at his home in Terre Hate and taken to the Vermillion County Jail. He was charged with two counts of theft.