Terre Haute man arrested after high speed chase

Terre Haute, ind (WTHI) - Police are saying a Terre Haute man is responsible for a high speed chase in Vigo County.

It started Friday night near 9th and Ash streets.

Indiana State Police tell us Bryson Bones was speeding and went past a stop sign. that's when a trooper began chasing him.

They say the chase ended around 7th and Maple.

Police say county deputies had to use a taser at one point.

At last check Bones was at Regional Hospital undergoing a drug analysis.