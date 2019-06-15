Terre Haute man arrested after high speed chase

Terre Haute, ind (WTHI) - Police are saying a Terre Haute man is responsible for a high speed chase in Vigo County.
It started Friday night near 9th and Ash streets.
Indiana State Police tell us Bryson Bones was speeding and went past a stop sign. that's when a trooper began chasing him.
They say the chase ended around 7th and Maple.
Police say county deputies had to use a taser at one point.
At last check Bones was at Regional Hospital undergoing a drug analysis.
