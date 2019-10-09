Terre Haute man arrested after chase

A Terre Haute man is behind bars.

That's after leading police on a chase.

It started when an Indiana State Police trooper tried to pull over a driver.

That's for running a red light and almost hitting the trooper's car.

It was near 3rd and Margaret.

Police say the driver refused to stop and got away at least for a little while.

According to police the driver was Corey Akons and was wanted on several warrants in the county.

After a three-hour search, troopers found him at the Harrison Apartment complex.

He faces several charges including battery and resisting law enforcement.