Terre Haute man arrested after allegedly propositioning female inmates in Sullivan County Jail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man was arrested after police say he was propositioning female inmates in the Sullivan County Jail.
Police have accused 64-year-old Rodney Sneath of trying to put money on the female inmates' accounts in exchange for 'sexual contact' after they are released from jail.
Sneath allegedly made the offer while having video visits inside the jail and during phone conversations.
Jail records show Sneath deposited money on the inmate's books shortly after the conversations.
Sneath was arrested and charged making an unlawful proposition.
