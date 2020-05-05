Terre Haute man accused of shining laser at helicopter pilot arrested

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested a man accused of shining a laser at people - and police.
Officers found Chad Dycus on Monday night after searching for him for several days.
Police say Dycus shined a laser at a pilot who was helping in a search for a wanted person.
Officers say they tracked the laser location to Dycus's house.
LINK | POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN ACCUSED OF SHINING LASER IN THE EYES OF HELICOPTER PILOT
Last week, the police went to his home with a warrant. He reportedly ran when he saw officers.
During the investigation, police said they found a laser and drug-related items at his house. They also learned he had a warrant out of Vermillion County for counterfeiting.
On Monday, police found Dycus, along with Kimberly Altvater.
Altvater faces charges of assisting a criminal and resisting law enforcement.
