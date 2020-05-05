Terre Haute man accused of shining laser at helicopter pilot arrested

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested a man accused of shining a laser at people - and police.

Officers found Chad Dycus on Monday night after searching for him for several days.

Police say Dycus shined a laser at a pilot who was helping in a search for a wanted person.

Officers say they tracked the laser location to Dycus's house.

Last week, the police went to his home with a warrant. He reportedly ran when he saw officers.

During the investigation, police said they found a laser and drug-related items at his house. They also learned he had a warrant out of Vermillion County for counterfeiting.

On Monday, police found Dycus, along with Kimberly Altvater.

Altvater faces charges of assisting a criminal and resisting law enforcement.