Terre Haute man accused of running another person's arm over in a truck after an ownership dispute

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will face charges after police said he ran over another man's arm during a dispute over truck ownership.

It happened on Wednesday evening in Clinton. Police were called to 932 Pike Street after receiving a report about a stolen truck.

Police learned the victim was hurt during the alleged vehicle theft.

The suspect, police identified as 42-year-old Jeffery Tubb, left the home where the theft happened and went to the Clinton Police Department. That is where police learned this was a civil dispute over who owns the truck.

Police said the victim did have "serious bodily injury" to his arm. He told police he started arguing with Tubb when Tubb took the truck, knocking the victim over and running over his arm.

Tubb was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.