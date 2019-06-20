Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for over a year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. A Terre Haute man is facing a number of sexual crime charges.

Police have arrested 41-year-old Michael Courtland South.

South was in court on Thursday morning to hear the charges against him.

Those include one count of rape, 16 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and two possession charges.

Police say South sexually abused a young girl over the course of a year and four months.

According to court documents, DNA testing was conducted on a number of items found at South's home during a search warrant.

South is set to appear in court again on Friday.

He remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.