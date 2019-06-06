Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for around 10 years, getting her pregnant at age 13

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man is in jail for impregnating a 13-year-old girl.
53-year-old James Stewart was charged with three counts of child molestation.
According to court documents, the abuse began when the victim was just three-years-old.
The female victim told police it happened while Stewart was watching her.
The pregnancy has since been terminated.
Stewart appeared in court on Thursday morning.
A jury trial is set for October 22.
Stewart remains behind bars on $50,000 bond.
