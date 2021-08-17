Terre Haute man accused of molesting a young girl for more than six years

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about the arrest of a Terre Haute man after he was accused of molesting a girl for more than six years.

The Terre Haute Police Department arrested 23-year-old Dalton Pitts.

LINK | Terre Haute man arrested, facing charges of child molestation and incest

The girl Pitts is accused of molesting is now 12-years-old. He is facing two charges of child molestation and a charge of incest.

We previously reported Pitts was arrested with the help of the US Marshal Service during a traffic stop.

His trial is set for January.