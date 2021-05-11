Terre Haute man accused of leading police on multi-county, multi-state chase

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man will face charges after police said he led them on a multi-county, multi-state chase.

It happened Monday night.

According to the Parke County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a man they later identified as 27-year-old Robert Bealmear near Montezuma.

Bealmear allegedly refused to pull over. Hitting speeds of over 100 miles per hour on US 36, Bealmear entered Vermillion County. After that, he allegedly led cops to Route 1 into Paris, Illinois.

After Bealmear entered Paris, he allegedly crashed and ran on foot. Police later found him outside of a Paris business.

He was arrested and will face charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and outstanding warrants.