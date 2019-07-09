Terre Haute man accused of child porn possession faces a judge

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man faces 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Stephen Covert faced a judge on Tuesday morning.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Covert last week.

Police say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip back in March.

That's when an investigation was launched.

His bond remains at $25,000.

He is set to return to court in September.